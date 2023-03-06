Kudos to Dr. Joshua Freeman and to the Star for printing this extremely important piece! It was truly jaw-dropping and so informative that I believe every American should know about what's happening under the guise of Medicare. I'm one of probably millions of folks who've received solicitations in the mail for Medicare Advantage. Since I'm happy with my traditional Medicare, I never saw a reason to change, even though I wondered what Medicare Advantage was all about. Now I know it's really a stealth attack on traditional Medicare. I'm sure most other people don't know that either.