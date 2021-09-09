 Skip to main content
Letter: Pro Act, Amateur Night?
Letter: Pro Act, Amateur Night?

First, I'm not an attorney. In Stellar's 9/5 column, he expresses concern about requirement “(B) the service is performed

outside the usual course of the business of the employer". This part of the PRO Act appears to be overly broad, therefore, constitutionally challengeable. Anything outside the usual course of business is generally an activity a business is not going engage in anyway, therefore, overly broad. Regardless, IRS form SS-8 can be submitted to the IRS to make a determination of whether a person is a contractor or employee. The SS-8 can also be used as a template to decide how to answer the questions to be perceived as a contractor. The smaller a business is, the greater the control the contractor has over the 'facts'. Spin. If the contractor is paying rent to the gym for time/space to hold a class, classic contractor scenario. Be a smart entrepreneur, figure it out!

James Abels, enrolled agent

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

