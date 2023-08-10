PRO AND CON

For me, affirmative action is a policy that aims to increase opportunities for historically

disadvantaged groups. It can help to level the playing field for groups that have been

historically discriminated against. It can help to increase diversity in schools and workplaces,

and It can help to promote social justice and equality.

However, SCOTUS has recently declared it unconstitutional.

Affirmative action can lead to reverse discrimination, where members of majority

groups are unfairly disadvantaged. It can be seen as a form of unfair advantage,

where people are given opportunities based on their race or ethnicity rather than

their merit. It can be difficult to implement affirmative action in a fair and

equitable way.

I grew up in a poor family of seven, went to work at 14, and through hard work and determination obtained a college degree and went on to become a naval officer and a FBI agent..

I personally believe that meritocracy is the best policy for all our citizens in

a true democracy.

THOMAS MCGORRAY

Northwest side