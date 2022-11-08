 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Pro-anti, the new norm

Re: the Oct. 5 letter "Reproductive rights."

The writer takes exception to those who misleadingly use the term "right to life" instead of "anti-abortion". Further, these same hypocrites support the 2nd Amendment, resist mandatory pandemic directives, question the AHCA and even climate protection theories. Unapologetically, the sole goal of these troglodytes is obviously to deny women their right to make choices that impact their life. Hmmm. Fair enough viewpoint, but nurtures its own level of hypocrisy and lack of application. Many say being "pro-choice" is actually "pro-abortion". The choice to give birth has always been an unabridged option. Therefore the only "choice" to be protected is abortion. Ergo "pro-abortion". Choice being the operative word, this valued right also applies to owning a gun, covering your face, having serum injected into your body, purchasing health insurance and weighing environmental options. Bottom line, choosing will always have two sides.

Tom Hansen

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

