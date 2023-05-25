Contrary to Shapiro's opinion, I see pro-choice as a euphemism for pro-death. I am a conscientious objector to abortion despite the fact everyone I know feels differently. I listen to my friends and family who rightly state women have been disrespected by society, and eliminating abortion on demand makes things harder. But half those aborted are female! We all started out tiny, but tiny doesn't mean worthless. Shpiro's idea that if one embryo dies it makes room for someone else to be born in better circumstances, is objectionable in the extreme. He starts out by saying a child born to a teen ruins her life, and the baby will grow up to be a drug addict. Not necessarily, and stable families can have children who become drug addicts too. Why not allocate governmental funds to help young mothers much more so they can have real alternatives to abortion? Religion may or may not affect a conviction against abortion; my own church is pro choice, but I am not.