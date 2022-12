Back in the day, I was taught that the opposite of pro was con. I also heard that the opposite of progress was congress. Whoa, haven't you heard? They're giving S.S. recepients an 8.7 % increase.That's better than Trump change! Oops, I meant chump change.I'm reminded of the gap.The working man or woman contributes 52 weeks out of the year to S.S. The wealthy , 1 week, MAYBE 1 day. Congress, listen to progess.Tweak the gap.