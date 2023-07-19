Since I wrote my letter in support of abortion to infant viability, I’ve received letters proclaiming me not sufficiently pro-life. First, as a Doctor, for someone to insinuate I’m not pro-life is an insult to my professional oath. Secondly, I expect anyone claiming to be pro-life to be as concerned with the life of a mother as they are with her unborn child.

Unfortunately, many recently enacted anti-abortion laws put the lives of women, mostly poor women, and often caregivers, in danger.

Anybody, Christian or otherwise, that holds the life of a pregnant mother to be less valuable than that of her unborn child is seeking power, not righteousness. The Bible has been misused many times throughout history, by Christian demagogues, to abuse women. It should not be used to oppress women in 21st century America.

I believe politicians and preachers should stay out of our bedrooms and our exam rooms. Respect a mother’s freedom to choose what happens to her own body.

Dr. Joshua Reilly

North side