Letter: Pro-Life

As a PhD in Life Sciences who used to teach human reproduction to college students, I assert that the so-called pro-life movement is nothing of the kind. While the individual forms at conception, unless the conceptus implants properly in the uterus there is no pregnancy and the conceptus is lost. The so-called fetal heartbeat is not a heartbeat but a mere pulse, the heart not actually forming for many more months of gestation. Many fetuses fail to carry to term for reasons that are often indeterminate. Fetuses born too early are lost. Many malformations are known to occur and monsters incapable of life on their own have been delivered at childbirth. Many women die from complications of pregnancy. Both offspring and mother must make it to the end without misadventure for an actual baby to be delivered. There is no "right" to life, just a chance.