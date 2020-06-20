Letter: Pro-lives truths
Re: the June 14 article "How I became 'pro-lives' instead of only 'pro-life'."

I congratulate Carol Dolaghan on her conversion to pro-lives. Many of us have been asking for years of both sides of the abortion issue to stop striving for power over the other side by passing laws and start working for an end both sides want. That means only wanted babies are conceived and hence there are near zero abortions. There will always be a few due to medical complications. By pooling efforts we could have very few unplanned pregnancies. For those that do occur we could have the support both before and after birth that would make the pregnancy viable to the parents. That means medical care, financial support for the family, maternity and paternity leave and decent wages among others. If we had a just society there would be far less need for abortion. Until that happens the rich will always have the availability of an abortion, legal or not, and the poor will still need them.

Donald Ries

Southeast side

