 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Problem solved?
View Comments

Letter: Problem solved?

  • Comments

From what I’ve read, “smash and grab” appears to be a common occurrence in a few major cities. Mayors of those cites have pointed their fingers in all sorts of directions as to the causes. As to combating the problem, here’s a quote from the mayor of Chicago. "We also got to push retailers," she said during a Dec. 6 event. "I'm disappointed that they are not doing more to take safety and make it a priority. For example, we still have retailers that won't institute plans like having security officers in their stores, making sure that they've got cameras that are actually operational, locking up their merchandise at night. Chaining high-end bags, these purses seem to be something that is attracting a lot of attention on these organized retail theft units." She stopped short of suggesting that retailers post someone at their entrance and check id’s and vax records. Get real.

Don Weaver

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News