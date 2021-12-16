Letter: Problem solved?

From what I’ve read, “smash and grab” appears to be a common occurrence in a few major cities. Mayors of those cites have pointed their fingers in all sorts of directions as to the causes. As to combating the problem, here’s a quote from the mayor of Chicago. "We also got to push retailers," she said during a Dec. 6 event. "I'm disappointed that they are not doing more to take safety and make it a priority. For example, we still have retailers that won't institute plans like having security officers in their stores, making sure that they've got cameras that are actually operational, locking up their merchandise at night. Chaining high-end bags, these purses seem to be something that is attracting a lot of attention on these organized retail theft units." She stopped short of suggesting that retailers post someone at their entrance and check id’s and vax records. Get real.
Don Weaver
Midtown
