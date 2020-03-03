Letter: problem solver
Letter: problem solver

Cadet Bone Spurs has advised us citizens to not panic. Then he considers closing the border to Mexico! What? He couldn't find China on a map?

As a loose cannon who doesn't examine, and makes no plans for future issues his hypocrisy is understandable. I am certain that his solution for avoiding the draft was concocted by someone else. Someone who knew how to solve an onerous problem.

Whenever he had a problem in the business world, he would file bankruptcy and make it someone else's problem. That strategy would be no solution to the coronavirus issue, but since he wanted to stop a hurricane with a nuclear bomb, I won't dismiss the idea that he will implement it.

Rick Cohn

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

