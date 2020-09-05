 Skip to main content
Letter: Professional Athletes - It's not about Awareness
A person would need to live under a rock not to know that human tragedies happen everyday in our society. Bad things happen to good people. People die from curable diseases, families become homeless, children go hungry, people are murdered and yes both police and citizens die needlessly during enforcement. We don't need awareness, we need resources. Athletes who kneel, wear slogans and refuse to do their jobs aren't helping, they are adding to the devisiness. Athletes who demonstrate the "me, me" culture of game checks bigger than most peoples annual salaries should truly show they care and want to help. Cancel the season and collaborate with not for profits, churches and government and donate 100% of this years salaries and profits to those organizations who desperately need resources and are actually working to make a real difference. Its easy to use your "platform" for meaningless actions, show your true heart and concern, contribute real actions and your resources.

Sincerely, TJ Johnson

TJ Johnson

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Comments may be used in print.

