Letter: Professor Hank Shea

Re: the Feb. 18 article "Why I signed the letter calling on Barr to resign."
Only democrats care why Hank Shea signed a letter calling for William Barr's resignation. Roger Stone's crimes were process crimes committed in the midst of a questionable investigation to find collusion between then candidate Trump's campaign and Russia. Of course, there wasn't any. AG Barr did exactly the right thing to thwart prosecutorial vindictiveness against a man who represents no threat to anyone.
No, Professor Shea, the rule of law and the survival of our Democracy are doing just fine. If anything, they are more threatened by overzealous democrats than by a President acting within the lawful scope of his executive authority.
The deep state is just short four corrupt prosecutors. If more follow, good riddance.
Brad Adair
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.