 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Profiles in Cowardice
View Comments

Letter: Profiles in Cowardice

  • Comments

When men and women fail to acknowledge the obvious and certified truth of an issue and do it for fear of being ostracized and denounced by a powerful person; they are cowards. If they fail to recognize and understand that they are being lied to when the truth is evident and verified, they are cowards. These people are unfit for public office. The Republican members of congress, on the National and state level demonstrate their incompetence daily. With Arizona in its continued audit and recounts of the election and Nationally for the refusal to accept what happened on January 6th. I urge my fellow citizens to never forget these incompetent decisions and cowardly actions and vote these spineless public servants out of office. Sycophants are not public servants; they are only servants to their master and themselves.

Carl Foster

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Maricopa Audit

I had the great good fortune to work for the National Park Service from Alaska to Florida, California to Pennsylvania. I made friends with loc…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News