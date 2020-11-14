Letter: Profiles in patriotism or demagoguery?

Calling for election recounts due to margins that might be reversed by a few hundred votes (the most change that generally happens in recounts) is normal. Unsubstantiated claims of large-scale fraud are not. They are attacks on us all, on election officials’ integrity, and on the basic democratic principle that the loser accept the outcome without inciting followers to revolt. The margins in Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Georgia are far beyond what a recount will change. It is time for the President to concede, as Hillary Clinton did in 2016 (with smaller margins), and John McCain graciously did in 2008. And it is time for the GOP leadership to take former President Bush’s lead, congratulating President-elect Biden. Those who parrot the President’s rants out of loyalty are threatening democracy. They should fulfill their responsibilities to their constitutional oaths, being profiles in patriotism, rather than in demagoguery in service to a would-be dictator who believes he can never lose.
Gary Rhoades
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
