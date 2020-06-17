Letter: Progressive Democrats and their silencing of free speech

Recently we witnessed many incidents across America where left wing activists, aka Progressive Democrats, tore down or defaced historical statues and landmarks that they found to be offensive. These included Civil War statues or memorials, statues of President Thomas Jefferson, etc.. Behavior that destroys, intimidates, threatens and violates the 1st Amendment Freedom of Speech. The 1st Amendment was created exactly for the purpose of protecting the expressions that some might feel to be offensive. Progressive liberals ignore that. They have intimidated FOX News hosts through pressuring advertisers on shows. Tucker Carlson is their latest target. He was targeted before when leftist activists physically attempted to break into his home while he and his family were there. They have targeted the NRA by pressuring advertisers in their monthly magazines, They pressured credit card companies to not do gun sales, etc. Now these same intimidating leftist forces seek to rename our long standing military installations like FT. Bragg, NC that they find offensive for whatever reasons. Even Biden supports doing this!
Juan Santiago
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
