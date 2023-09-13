The theory of progressive education, which became dominate in schools and universities in the mid-twentieth century, revolutionized the American educational system. Subjects like literature, philosophy, the humanities and history—in particular, American history had to be deconstructed. A school system designed around core knowledge and learning was to be replaced by progressive education molded to serve the ends of social justice.

By feeding the entitlement mentality and dependency rather than promoting self-reliance and independence, administrative government encourages a character incompatible with republicanism.

The family centered on marriage, must be defended and preserved as the core of free society. , We need to teach our children to practice the civic virtues that fit them to fully engage in participatory democracy.

The above is from the book "We Still Hold These Truths" by Matthew Spaulding.

Year after year test scores in Public Schools does not improve. Could the above be the reason?

Jack Walters

Northeast side