Re: the Sept. 13 letter "Progressive education."
Sorry, I don't believe in the boogey man. A populace with a well rounded education, that doesn't stop upon graduation, is supportive of a relatively free democratic society. I appreciate the statement attributed to Matthew Spaulding did not say marriage had to be between people of opposite genders. I doubt marriage is the bedrock of civilization, anyway. Consider the divorce rate and infidelity. A populace capable of critical thinking and generally shared perspective is more likely to effectively maintain any government, democratic or autocratic. In a group of any size, interdependence is superior to independence. It's more a question of shared interests and goals. It's better if everybody is rowing in the same direction unless the boat's leaking. Critical thinking will find the leak and fix it.
James Abels
People are also reading…
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.