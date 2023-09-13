Sorry, I don't believe in the boogey man. A populace with a well rounded education, that doesn't stop upon graduation, is supportive of a relatively free democratic society. I appreciate the statement attributed to Matthew Spaulding did not say marriage had to be between people of opposite genders. I doubt marriage is the bedrock of civilization, anyway. Consider the divorce rate and infidelity. A populace capable of critical thinking and generally shared perspective is more likely to effectively maintain any government, democratic or autocratic. In a group of any size, interdependence is superior to independence. It's more a question of shared interests and goals. It's better if everybody is rowing in the same direction unless the boat's leaking. Critical thinking will find the leak and fix it.