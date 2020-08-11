Letter: Progressive Meltdown Occurring Now

Re: the Aug. 4 letter "A Trump meltdown could lead to civil war."
The letter writer is concerned that real street carnage will occur when President Trump is reelected. Just go to YouTube and type in Chicago, Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis, Washington D.C or Tucson to see what’s happening now. These “protestors” are destroying public and private property and hurting and killing people.
What’s the common thread between all these cities? They’re run by the progressive party called Democrats and their armed wing is dressed in black calling themselves “Antifa” or Black Lives Matter. They use lasers to blind police officers and bricks and fire to damage property. We just had a Tucson BLM member punch a black police officer sitting in his patrol car this last week and not a peep from Mayor Romero. These progressives are the amoral bunch.
Finally, there is no one parading around with automatic weapons anywhere. Except for very, very few individuals, automatic weapons are illegal for civilians. Get your facts straight.
Marvin Montez
Oro Valley
