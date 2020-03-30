Letter: Progressive Party trying to create media censorship
The Repressive Party followers of Trump, Rubio, Hannity, McConnell, et al., are not allowed to criticize the president lest they receive the rate of the emperor.

Rather than discuss the extreme delay of the administration's efforts to help stop the spread of COVID-19, through early testing and self-quarantine, they denied the virus was even a problem. The president himself has numerous on-camera comments stating the coronavirus is a "Democrat hoax," or "an effort to keep me from being reelected."

So, they've turned their attacks toward Trump's favorite enemy, the media.

Mario Cuomo stated the media has shown "glee & delight in reporting that the U.S. has more coronavirus cases than China." He criticized the media for stating a fact. Why? Because "we don't really know China's true numbers." Mario, we don't know America's actual numbers.

Several Repressive Party politicians blame the media for reporting facts that prove the president's declarations are lies and "Faux News." Are they asking now for censorship of the Free Press?

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

