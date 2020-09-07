Letter: Progressive Presidents

Progressive Democrat President Woodrow Wilson - World War 1: 2.8 million men drafted/116,516 deaths/204,002 wounded. Selective Service Act of 1917 required registration of males. 19th Amendment of 1920 giving women the right to vote (no Selective Service Act registration requirement).
Progressive Democrat President Franklin Roosevelt - World War 2: 10,000,000+ men drafted/405, 399 deaths and MIA/670,846 wounded.
Progressive Democrat President Harry Truman - Korean Conflict: 1,500,000 men drafted/36,516 deaths/92,134 wounded.
Progressive Democrat Presidents John Kennedy/Lyndon Johnson - Vietnam: 2,215,000 men drafted/58,209 deaths/153,303 wounded. During the 1964 presidential campaign Johnson accused Barry Goldwater (“I seek an America proud of its past, its ways, its dreams”) of being a dangerous extremist and a “Hawk”. After the winning the election Johnson sent 10s of thousands of men a month to Vietnam.
Progressive Democrat President Barack Obama - added $8.588 trillion to the national debt increasing it 74%.
Can we afford another progressive president?
Bill Kendall
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
