Letter: Progressives--- Think Before You React

For progressives who support the Sanders’ agenda, the question is not whether you will support the Biden-Harris ticket; but rather, will another Trump-Pence term bring about ANY of the changes you support? Taking the same position during the 2020 election that progressives took during the 2016 election guarantees another Trump term and delays any progressive agenda for another four years.
Biden was not my first choice as the Democratic nominee and Harris was not my first choice for VEEP. However, a Biden-Harris victory comes closer to giving progressives a voice at the political agenda table, something Trump will never grant.
Working with the major political parties in the past accomplished many of the classic progressive positions such as the minimum wage, antitrust laws, improved child labor laws, and women’s suffrage.
Consider your reactions carefully before withdrawing your support and votes from the Biden-Harris ticket.
Craig Whaley
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
