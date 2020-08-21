Letter: Progressives are the amoral bunch

Re: " Progressives are the amoral bunch" (August 11): The writer of this letter needs his own fact check. That "these 'protesters' [in cities around the country] are destroying public and private property and hurting and killing people" is not in doubt. It is criminal behavior and nothing less. But to claim they are the "armed wing" of the Democrats is a preposterous suggestion, with no basis in fact. They are simply thugs and vandals, hell-bent on looting and destroying,-- a mindless mob masquerading as legitimate protesters to give themselves a cover. It's doubtful they belong to either political party, or that they are motivated by any lofty ideal. Amoral, yes; but "progressives" they most assuredly are not.
Carol des Cognets
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
