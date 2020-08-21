 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Progressives are the amoral bunch
View Comments

Letter: Progressives are the amoral bunch

Re: " Progressives are the amoral bunch" (August 11): The writer of this letter needs his own fact check. That "these 'protesters' [in cities around the country] are destroying public and private property and hurting and killing people" is not in doubt. It is criminal behavior and nothing less. But to claim they are the "armed wing" of the Democrats is a preposterous suggestion, with no basis in fact. They are simply thugs and vandals, hell-bent on looting and destroying,-- a mindless mob masquerading as legitimate protesters to give themselves a cover. It's doubtful they belong to either political party, or that they are motivated by any lofty ideal. Amoral, yes; but "progressives" they most assuredly are not.

Carol des Cognets

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News