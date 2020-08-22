 Skip to main content
Letter: Progressives fine with violence
Letter: Progressives fine with violence

It is amazing that the voices of injustice, against violence, against sexism, against racism, have been, for the most part absolutely silent over the violence, the looting, and the pillaging occurring in many of our cities across the U.S. Be it Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Washington D.C., New York. The police have stepped back as these protesters asked, yet these people still riot, loot, and in some cases attack and injure totally innocent people. And what do politicians and political pundits like Mr. Fitzsimmons say? Absolutely nothing. Why? It seems that progressives attacking innocents, looting stores, and causing mayhem for no good reason are given a free pass. Let them express their FEELINGS with violence, it's ok, they're progressives. The uber liberals and progressives who supposedly abhor violence, don't say a thing, what hypocrisy!

Helge Carson

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

