Letter: Prohibiting Parks: More Harm Than Good

Re: the Nov. 27 article "Tucson park ramadas closed through December amid rise in COVID-19 cases."
We are current Masters in Public Health students at the University of Arizona’s Mel & Enid Zuckerman School of Public Health writing in response to this article.
This prevents people from gathering, but that it is not an effective way to prevent transmission overall. Going to a park has a low-risk of transmission compared to indoor events that are still allowed, such as indoor dining. Furthermore, going to parks can have very positive effects on community members, as they offer a safe space for physical activity which has positive mental health benefits.
We recommend keeping parks open and implementing cleaning protocols to help keep the areas sanitized rather than risking the positive impact outside space has on community members.
Sincerely,
Emma Armstrong, Iris Almazan, Karyn Bloxham, Mariah Albertie, Calli Stewart, & Sandra Wood
Sandra Wood
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!