Who’s deeply cynical is this letter writer. She’s a master at projection where she’s accusing Republicans of exactly what the “woke” is doing. Progressives are the ones who’ve broken the nation into groups who they manipulate with fear.

They’ve so confused our children and some adults on what a male and female is, what is and isn’t pornography and have used public schools as a vehicle to get in between kids and parents.

These people promote drag queen shows for children. They promote open borders and the welfare of non-Americans over Americans. They promote the mutilation of kids with sex change surgery. They want to rewrite classic children’s books because they don’t agree with some words.

I can tell you her group, who claims to be nonpartisan, is not. Their thinking and actions are deeply flawed and dangerous. They want compromise on only their terms. They crave power over our daily lives and need push back.

I refuse to yield.

Marvin Montez

Oro Valley