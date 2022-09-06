Letter: Projection.

Of course the former president thinks that the search and seizure of our documents was political in nature. That is exactly what he would do.

Since Nixon tried to use the FBI against his political foes, all presidents except Trump have adhered to strict policies separating the DOJ from the White House. It makes us safe from the abuse of any impetuous acts of an immoral man like Trump. Trump TV pundits have posited that either Biden is incompetent for not knowing about the search beforehand or lying about not knowing . No, that would be how Trump would handle it.