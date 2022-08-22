 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Prolife-Sometimes

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe, the Republican Party and legislators have led the fight against abortion( no exceptions ). The outrage is that abortion kills a fetus and Republicans are pro life. But in the last week since the FBI removed classified documents from Mara A Lago, fanatic followers of Trump and fervent republicans are advocating killing FBI agents. Evidently they don’t have the sanctity of a fetus. This is horrific and insane rhetoric and behavior. There was a time when the Republican Party was known as the Law and Order Party. They embraced the FBI and championed them cracking down on protestors. Now there is nothing pro life about the Republican party’s view despite their anti abortion propaganda. They are now the party of Donald Trump. The only thing Trump is in favor of is: Trump.

John Kautz

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

