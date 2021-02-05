Letter: Promises Made, Promises Broken

Promises Made, Promises Broken by Trump:
1. “Mexico will pay for the wall”. Zero paid.
2. “We’ll have the best people”. If so, why was there the highest rate of corruption and the greatest turnover of high officials in Trump’s administration of any administration ever?
3. “We’ll have better and cheaper health care for everyone.” No plan except gut the ACA.
4. We’ll have an infrastructure to rebuild our country. No plan, and even ditched the Democratic plan.
5. China is paying us billions in tariffs. No, either businesses passed the cost of tariffs on to consumers or they absorbed some or all of the cost, hurting their bottom line.
6. Covid-19 will soon go away, like a miracle. No, but 420,000 Americans died, millions are unemployed through no fault of their own, thousands are hospitalized and thousands more suffer debilitating long term affects.
How did this make America great?
Donald Ries
Southeast side
