 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Promises Made, Promises Broken
View Comments

Letter: Promises Made, Promises Broken

  • Comments

Promises Made, Promises Broken by Trump:

1. “Mexico will pay for the wall”. Zero paid.

2. “We’ll have the best people”. If so, why was there the highest rate of corruption and the greatest turnover of high officials in Trump’s administration of any administration ever?

3. “We’ll have better and cheaper health care for everyone.” No plan except gut the ACA.

4. We’ll have an infrastructure to rebuild our country. No plan, and even ditched the Democratic plan.

5. China is paying us billions in tariffs. No, either businesses passed the cost of tariffs on to consumers or they absorbed some or all of the cost, hurting their bottom line.

6. Covid-19 will soon go away, like a miracle. No, but 420,000 Americans died, millions are unemployed through no fault of their own, thousands are hospitalized and thousands more suffer debilitating long term affects.

How did this make America great?

Donald Ries

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News