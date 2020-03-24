Letter: Promises unkept
Letter: Promises unkept

The media attention is focused on the president and his lies about COVID-19. He has denied all of his contradictory statements, while off cameras, he has now proposed dangerous social service cuts. As he often says, “Who knew? No one knew this could happen.”

Well, many did know. That’s why Hillary Clinton won by just under 3 million more votes. This president has always been a liar, a rabble-rouser and a trouble-maker, as well a a bankrupt person, in business and character.

His 2020 budget proposal calls for about $1.5 trillion in cuts to Medicaid over the next 10 years, achieved by moving payouts to block grants; an $845 billion reduction to Medicare spending over the next decade targeting a decrease in wasteful spending via lower prescription drug costs; and — surprise — a roughly $26 billion decrease in Social Security spending over the next 10 years. Social Security disability cuts of 50% to retroactive pay.

Who knew he’d break his campaign promises? Everyone.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

