Letter: Promote the vote

We're all immigrants. Some of my forefathers may have migrated across the Bering Strait. Some of us came voluntarily, some involuntarily. Christians, Jews, Muslims, other religions and Atheists! We're all here because we have so-called freedom. We're all indentured servants of our country. We have to pay taxes and obey the laws. But we have the Bill of Rights. We must learn to respect our rights and the rights of others. The Blame Game has gone too far. We're trying to broker peace and goodwill around the world and blaming one another for the serbacks here. Regardless of who wins the election, the electorate and electees must lay greed aside and campaign for a united United States. Promote the vote.

Joe Sanchez

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

