Letter: "Proof" of Election Fraud

In my discussion with a Republican voter last week, he cited the mockumentary "2,000 Mules" as proof of election fraud. The "evidence" in the film has been debunked by fact-checkers and ridiculed by Trump's loyal Attorney General,

The film producers' actions prove the point that the film is simply baseless propaganda.. If Dinesh D'Souza and True the Vote have conclusive proof of election fraud, why didn't they immediately take this evidence to the FBI or federal district attorneys? Why didn't they distribute the the film for free, far and wide, to prove their case to the American public? Intsead, they chose to sell the video for $39.95!

The answer is obvious: the evidence is flawed, the conclusions are baseless, and the film is intended only to dupe Trump's gullible supporters who will base their vote on lies.

Bruce Hilpert

North side