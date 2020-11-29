Letter: Proof of vaccination

There’s been no mention of providing either a photo ID or other proof of vaccination when the coronavirus vaccine is distributed.
Should this oversight not be corrected, there will be confusion when it comes to determining which provider of personal services is deemed “safe.” This includes doctors, dentists, barbers, beauticians and massage therapists; not to mention schools and parent and teacher concerns. Would you take someone’s word for it when they tell you that “yes, I’ve been vaccinated”?
I see a time coming when folks will choose their providers based on this issue. I see dental offices, for example, announcing that the entire office staff has been vaccinated and perhaps even further that only patients who can show proof of vaccination will be accommodated.
This week Quantas Airlines announced they will not allow passengers aboard their flights who haven’t been vaccinated. I’m certain that they are only the first of many to follow.
