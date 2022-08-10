 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Proof that Democracy Works

After a long and contentious process, the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act. In addition to limiting costs for some prescription drugs and ensuring that billion-dollar corporations pay at least 15% income taxes, the Act provides incentives, mostly via tax credits and rebates, to the pockets of homeowners who opt for energy-efficient choices, replacing fossil-fuel furnaces, boilers, water heaters and stoves with high-efficiency electric options that can be powered by renewable energy. Senator Sinema made sure the act provided funds to Arizona to address the on-going drought. All of this and more done while reducing the deficit by billions. We have proof once again that democracy, while often slow and frustrating, works. Thank you, Senators Kelly, and Sinema for your support of this legislation and thank you President Biden for your leadership. You have this Arizonan's deeply felt gratitude.

Mike Carran

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

