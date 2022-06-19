Letter: Proposal for Mass Shootings Response

Be it resolved that in the event of a mass shooting in The United States, the following shall apply:

1, Immediately identify by name, age, and gender the victims; post pictures of their lifeless, mutilated bodies.

2. Identify the alleged perpetrator by name, age, gender, and state where the weapon or weapons were purchased and if they were legally or illegally purchased. Picture and background published.

3. Establish a central location where flowers, toys, and other items of remembrance can be purchased on line and delivered to the site with notes of sympathy. Cryptocurrency accepted.

4. Establish a national web site e.g., Facebook, where “thoughts and prayers” can be posted, as well as pictures of mourners crying.

5. Send numbers 1, 2, 3 and 4 to all Senators and representatives so they express their grief and shock.

6. Watch as nothing is done to stop future massacres.

ENOUGH already! Stop the madness, or wait until it affects a member of Congress personally. Then, maybe, something will happen.

Valerie Golembiewski

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

