Letter: Proposed Constitutional Amendment
I propose that the U.S. Constitution be amended to add two additional qualifications to be elected President, Vice-President, Senator or Congressional Representative. Candidates must 1) release a minimum of their last five years of Federal tax returns and 2) taken a mental capacity test.

The test would be developed, administered and evaluated by a three member panel, whose members are in good standing with the American Psychological Association or comparable organization. From a minimum of twelve proposed panel members willing to serve, submitted by the Association to the RNC and DNC, the candidate will select one, the opposition party will select the second and those two will select the third panelist. The test evaluation and the tax returns must be released to the public at least 60 days prior to a candidate's name appears on any ballot. Some state constitutions may require amending

Dave Glicksman

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

