 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Prosecute Traitor Trump

  • Comments

How much evidence is necessary for attorneys general to indict, prosecute, convict and imprison Traitor Trump? The evidence is overwhelming that he is a traitor, among a long list of other criminal nouns. Anyone else committing such a long list of crimes would already be imprisoned for decades in a penitentiary. The consequences of delaying or avoiding justice in Traitor Trump's cases far outweigh any consequence of doing so. All of the spineless AGs should be replaced by AGs who have the necessary intestinal fortitude to seek justice and prevent any future coup attempt by this traitor.

Ricardo Small

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Vote No on Proposition 128

Arizonans have the ability to vote on propositions during our elections. Should a proposition pass, we can amend our constitution or implement…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News