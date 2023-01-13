 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Prosecuting Trump Would be Devisive?

Former VP Pence stated yesterday that Trump should not be prosecuted because it would have a "devisive" effect on our nation. Unbelievable! Has this obsequious blob of jelly lost all sense of pride and common sense?

After attempting to overthrow the government, the former resident of the White House has spent the last two years denying the validity of two national elections, claiming that he is above the rule of law and calling for his illegitimate re-installation as President.

There is only one person that is dividing the nation. Letting Trump evade the legal consequences of his seditious behavior would not only divide us, it would be one more blow against America's flagging democratic institutions. Until he admits to his illegal behavior and apologizes to the American people, he deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison.

Bruce Hilpert

