 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Protect democracy in Arizona

  • Comments

We each have a role to play to protect our democracy.

In Arizona, that means not voting for Trump endorsed election deniers Kari Lake for Governor,

Mark Finchem for Secretary of State or Abraham Hamadeh for Attorney General.

Should any of those candidates win, it is essential for Kris Mayes to win as

Attorney General. As AG, she will legally intervene to stop their anti-democratic

initiatives, be it their efforts to suppress the vote or decertify election results.

Protect our democracy by supporting and voting for Kris Mayes.

Phineas Anderson

Catalina

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: If not carbon, what?

The United States emitted 13.9 % of the world’s CO2 in 2021. Therefore, zero carbon emissions from the US will have a small effect on the tota…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News