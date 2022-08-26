Letter: Protect democracy in Arizona

We each have a role to play to protect our democracy.

In Arizona, that means not voting for Trump endorsed election deniers Kari Lake for Governor,

Mark Finchem for Secretary of State or Abraham Hamadeh for Attorney General.

Should any of those candidates win, it is essential for Kris Mayes to win as

Attorney General. As AG, she will legally intervene to stop their anti-democratic

initiatives, be it their efforts to suppress the vote or decertify election results.

Protect our democracy by supporting and voting for Kris Mayes.

Phineas Anderson

Catalina