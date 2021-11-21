 Skip to main content
Letter: Protect Our Home
Letter: Protect Our Home

Our home is burning up. Yet there are those who are intent on pouring more oil and gas on the flames and those who are content to sit back and watch the fires worsen.

We cannot allow that to continue. We must remind our US representatives that 71% of Arizonans want the federal government to do more to combat global warming.

We must remind them that extreme heat, severe drought, widespread wildfires, diminished water resources, and depleted forests are denuding our land, destroying our wildlife, and endangering our lives.

As one of the world's leading polluters and contributors to climate change, we must demand that our representatives do better. Since some environmental changes are no longer reversible, the cost of doing nothing is simply too great.

Now is the time to act. Contact our senators and legislators and urge them to pass the Climate Package in Biden’s Build Back Better plan.

We owe it to ourselves, our future generations, and our home planet.

Jacolyn Marshall

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

