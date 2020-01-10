Letter: Protect Private Gifts of Land
Letter: Protect Private Gifts of Land

The Arizona state legislature is proposing bills to limit private parties from giving land to federal agencies, a short-sighted approach. HB 1046, sponsored by Sonny Borelli and SB1046, sponsored by Mark Finchem, propose to prevent private gifts of land to state and federal agencies. Such gifts are an excellent way to preserve pristine environmental areas. Many of our national parks and monuments are the result of such action. Our legislature should strive for other sources of revenue. I urge voters to contact Senator Finchem (602.926.3122 / MFINCHEM @azleg.gov) to oppose SB 1046 and contact Representative Sonny Borelli (602.926.5051 / SBORELLI@azleg.gov) to oppose HB2092.

Roger Shanley

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

