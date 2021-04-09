 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Protect the Pillars of Democracy
View Comments

Letter: Protect the Pillars of Democracy

  • Comments

Following the inauguration of President Biden, I hoped for a reprieve from the prior four years of chaos. Foolishness, I know. Seems the Republicans, still bent on pushing false accusations of voter fraud immediately sought ways to ensure this mantra continued by enacting legislation in Republican-controlled states that restrict voting rights. This all under the guise of protecting our elections when there was no fraud! Now, as Corporate America speaks out against the restrictive Georgia voting law, showing support for democracy, Senator McConnell shouts foul play, advising them to stay out of politics. Of course, in his next breath he espouses his continued support for contributions. The message? Give us money but not your opinions. Well I say hats off to Corporate America! It’s time to speak out and protect everyone’s right to vote to preserve one of the pillars of democracy: the right to free and fair elections.

Sherri Schamel

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor April 7
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor April 7

  • Updated

LETTERS: To mask or not to mask — that is the question our letter writers have taken upon themselves to debate. Read their differing views on this topic and others in our latest Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor April 8
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor April 8

  • Updated

LETTERS: More letter writers are adding their voices to a growing chorus calling for Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to drop her support of the Senate filibuster rule. Read those letters and more in our latest Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor April 6
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor April 6

  • Updated

LETTERS: Readers from across the political spectrum weigh in on Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's decision to rescind his state-wide mask declaration last week, and others offer their two cents on what to do with Reid Park in the latest Letters!

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News