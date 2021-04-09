Letter: Protect the Pillars of Democracy

Following the inauguration of President Biden, I hoped for a reprieve from the prior four years of chaos. Foolishness, I know. Seems the Republicans, still bent on pushing false accusations of voter fraud immediately sought ways to ensure this mantra continued by enacting legislation in Republican-controlled states that restrict voting rights. This all under the guise of protecting our elections when there was no fraud! Now, as Corporate America speaks out against the restrictive Georgia voting law, showing support for democracy, Senator McConnell shouts foul play, advising them to stay out of politics. Of course, in his next breath he espouses his continued support for contributions. The message? Give us money but not your opinions. Well I say hats off to Corporate America! It’s time to speak out and protect everyone’s right to vote to preserve one of the pillars of democracy: the right to free and fair elections.
Sherri Schamel
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.