Letter: Protect the Process

In times of an emergency necessary limitations such as wearing a mask may be imposed to keep us safe. We have elected leaders to put those reasonable limitations into action. This should not be the problem that many are trying to make it.
Society rightfully restricts individuals in many ways. For example: Litter laws, property rights and driving mandates. Government is the people serving the people.
The problem for some is that there is no 'Green Light' that gives citizens legal rights base on 'personal beliefs'. What you believe is not a right. This creates a lot of unecessary friction against the mask requirement.
Let us also consider that the erosion of the democratic process is much greater in scope than the mask requirement. 'Women's Rights' and 'Gay Rights' are under constant attack by those who would pass off a 'personal belief' as a legal right to discriminate. Legal lines have been clearly drawn. Stay in your lane. Wear a mask.
Doug Wood
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
