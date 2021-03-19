Letter: Protect the Reid park

Protecting Reid Park is extremely important to keep the trees and attract birds.It is also important to have our city park clean; But also we must ensure that the ponds are healthy for the ducks and turtles especially the grass and trees that keeps us a good shade above us. The zoo animals are good in the Reid park area which made the park so popular in town because of the zoo. We shouldnt expand the zoo and neither the Reid park. It brings us joy to relax under a beautiful view of the sky to see why we should protect Reid Park by not leaving trash on the ground. I'll recommend having Reid Park clean and a healthy community so we can have a good protected Park to feel joy walking around to express ourselves by viewing the Park to see how beautiful the way it is. We have the Park clean with no trash on the ground so that's my point of protecting Reid Park.
JuanCarlo Tapia
South Tucson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.