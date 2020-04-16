Letter: Protect the United States Postal Service
The United States Postal Service is not only an important part of our American history, but a vital part of our society, creating jobs and moving around important items house-to-house and business-to-business for over 150 years.

To let the USPS die would be turning our back on our American heritage and throwing a vital service to the wayside. Letting the USPS fail will further erode away what truly makes us American, which is what links us together, helps us connect and is also utilitarian.

Trump should be ashamed to bail out large companies and let this historic service die. Shame on him! Shame!

Leanne Miller

East side

