Letter: Protect Voting Rights

Dear Sen. Sinema: The 15th Amendment gives the Congress the power to enforce the right to vote. Now is the time to exercise that power. The right to vote is under attack from all quarters. Congress needs to take control over these abuses. Now is the only time to do so….soon it will be too late. I am sure you do not want democracy to die on your watch. Quiet women do not change history. This is your opportunity to change history. Please welcome it. You need, we need you, to pass the voting rights bills by any means necessary.
Rick Jones
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.