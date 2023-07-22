Our country is suffering from a war against family and conservative values by personally driven political and financial interests. They promote the pretense that family values, freedom of speech, and conservative approaches promote a racist and inequitable society. Most Americans, however, despite media hype, realize there isn't one word of truth in these assertions. Most Americans their government to refrain from interfering in family affairs and freedom of speech. Leave Americans carry on the democratic practices that have made us a great country. The American family and American values and beliefs should not be under the supervision and control of American politicians. On the contrary, government supervision and control should have politicians follow the will, values, and wishes and beliefs of the American people. Our country now has many threats from outside our country that it would be wise for the if our government confined it's attention to solving these problems.