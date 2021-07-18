 Skip to main content
Letter: Protecting Arizona Workers
I recently read the Daily Star editorial by a local homebuilders association ("Big Labor Bill Threatens Construction Industry" - June 30th) and I'm glad that our Arizona Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema are trying to stop this harmful bill. The PRO Act would completely erode the relationships between businesses and the contractors and subcontractors that they have hired to complete work. It sounds like it would also restrict flexibility in workers who are defined as independent contractors. That means that the freelance work-from-home independent contractor would see his or her freedom and flexibility slowly extinguish. These changes would create roadblocks to business growth, endanger new job creation, and keep Arizonans from choosing the job and employment that best works for them and their family. We must not make it harder for businesses to succeed, and we can do better to look after Arizona and their workers.

Michelle Rill

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

