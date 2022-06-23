Letter: Protecting Federal Judges

In light of the arrest today of an armed man outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, we obviously need to find a way to remove the temptation try to change the makeup of the Supreme Court (or any Federal Court). Here's a fast, simple solution that should draw bipartisan support:

If any sitting federal justice were to be murdered, his/her replacement would automatically be nominated by the Senate leader from the party of the U.S. President who originally nominated him/her. Let's remove the temptation for a rabid activist to change the makeup of any Federal Court.

Finally, let's enforce the existing law that makes it a Federal crime to threaten any sitting justice. And yes, that would include Senator Schumer's "You won't know what hit you" rant against Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing.

Bud Snyder

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

