 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Protecting Federal Judges

  • Comments

In light of the arrest today of an armed man outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, we obviously need to find a way to remove the temptation try to change the makeup of the Supreme Court (or any Federal Court). Here's a fast, simple solution that should draw bipartisan support:

If any sitting federal justice were to be murdered, his/her replacement would automatically be nominated by the Senate leader from the party of the U.S. President who originally nominated him/her. Let's remove the temptation for a rabid activist to change the makeup of any Federal Court.

Finally, let's enforce the existing law that makes it a Federal crime to threaten any sitting justice. And yes, that would include Senator Schumer's "You won't know what hit you" rant against Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing.

Bud Snyder

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Immigrant Receiving

Since we obviously have no plan or intention of closing and securing the border, I believe it’s time for Homeland Security to creat a new depa…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News