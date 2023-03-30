Does anyone out there think it's strange that Republicans want to "protect" our children from books and art masterpieces that they consider pornographic, yet they have no problem with guns everywhere in the hands of everyone? Wouldn't their energy be better spent protecting school children from gun violence? So far this year, we have had 13 school shootings where someone was killed or injured, yet nothing has been done. One mother, in Nashville at the latest shooting, lamented that we don't do anything to stop this. Well, look at the people you elect. They are more interested in their beloved 2nd Amendment rights than they are the safety of our schools. This isn't going to stop unless we really get serious about who we send to Congress.